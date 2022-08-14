Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 14, 2022, 11:40 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 17.7% from last week.

Bitcoin has lost 0.6% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $24,582.42. It is 7% up compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.1% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,993.77. It is up 17.7% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $469.93 billion and $239.21 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $327.33, which is 0.2% lower compared to yesterday and 3.7% up since last week. Today, XRP's price stands at $0.33, up 1.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.7% higher than last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 8.6%) and $0.077 (up 3.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 17% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $47.01 (down 1.3%), $9.4 (down 1.4%), $0.000011 (up 10%), and $1.03 (up 3.4%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 17%, while Polka Dot has moved up by 10.2%. Shiba Inu has gained 16.7% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 13.7% up.

Data Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Chiliz, Nexo, Shiba Inu, Cardano, and Celsius. They are trading at $0.11 (up 18.74%), $1.05 (up 10.62%), $0.000011 (up 9.5%), $0.55 (up 8.47%), and $3.78 (up 6.88%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (down 1.84%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are ApeCoin, Convex Finance, Aave, Arweave, and Flow. They are trading at $6.72 (down 3.83%), $7.25 (down 2.63%), $111.54 (down 2.63%), $14.68 (down 2.49%), and $2.88 (down 2.44%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $11.89 billion (up 21.87%) and $1.29 billion (up 25.16%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.41 billion, up 18.62% from yesterday.

DeFi These are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $29.4 (up 0.25%), $0.99 (down 0.02%), $9.43 (down 0.18%), $24,556.43 (down 0.01%), and $9.17 (down 0.02%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $2.89 (down 0.33%), $6.72 (down 0.74%), $1.09 (up 0.32%), $1.36 (up 0.23%), and $1.93 (up 0.07%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.17 trillion, and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $65.05 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was valued at $900.72 billion last month, in comparison to $1.26 trillion three months ago.