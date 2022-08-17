Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano rates

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Cardano rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 17, 2022, 11:30 am 3 min read

Ethereum has risen 2.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.8% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $24,106.05. It is 3.9% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.1% from yesterday to trade at $1,909.71. It is up 12.4% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $460.98 billion and $229.21 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $323.19, which is 2.1% up compared to yesterday and a 0.7% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 4.3% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.1% higher than last week. Finally, Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (up 4.5%) and $0.088 (up 10.2%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 9.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $44.21 (up 2.5%), $9.07 (up 4.4%), $0.000011 (up 3.4%), and $0.99 (up 0.8%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 9.2% while Polka Dot has gained 1.8%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 58.1% of its value whereas Polygon is 7.4% up.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are EOS, Tezos, Dogecoin, Quant, and Filecoin. They are trading at $1.63 (up 29.33%), $1.99 (up 11.36%), $0.088 (up 10.31%), $121.85 (up 7.86%), and $8.75 (up 6.82%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.2%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.000099 (up 2.29%).

Data Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Celsius, Convex Finance, XDC Network, Chiliz, and STEPN. They are trading at $2.49 (down 6.2%), $6.38 (down 2.62%), $0.033 (down 1.56%), $0.22 (down 1.01%), and $1.07 (down 0.75%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $13.69 billion (up 21.39%) and $1.63 billion (up 28.72%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.95 billion which is up 15.52% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $27.78 (up 0.58%), $1 (up 0.02%), $8.52 (up 0.57%), $24,078.59 (up 0.22%), and $8.65 (up 0.33%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.72 (up 0.34%), $6.37 (up 0.31%), $1.05 (up 0.12%), $1.3 (up 0.11%), and $1.99 (up 0.03%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $1.15 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.35 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Meanwhile, the global crypto market cap was valued at $966.59 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.28 trillion.