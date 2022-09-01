Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Here are rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 01, 2022, 10:58 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value is down 6.2% since last week

Bitcoin has dropped 1.2% in the past 24 hours to trade at $20,088.34. Compared to last week, it is 6.1% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 3.2% from yesterday and is trading at $1,554.80. From the previous week, it is down 6.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $384.65 billion and $187.29 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $278.17, which is 3.7% down from yesterday and 6.2% lesser than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 1.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.8% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 2.6%) and $0.066 (down 3.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 10.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $31.41 (down 3.3%), $7.02 (down 3.3%), $0.000011 (down 2.3%), and $0.88 (up 1.0%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 10.2%, while Polka Dot has fallen 7.4%. Shiba Inu is down 6.9% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 4.0%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are UNUS SED LEO, eCash, Chiliz, Polygon, and Celo. They are trading at $5.82 (up 7.43%), $0.000044 (up 5.24%), $0.22 (up 4.53%), $0.88 (up 1.02%), and $0.88 (up 0.79%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 49.13%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Helium, Maker, Hedera, Kusama, and Convex Finance. They are trading at $5.14 (down 8.73%), $754.60 (down 6.92%), $0.066 (down 6.53%), $46.78 (down 5.42%), and $5.08 (down 5.30%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX had a 24-hour volume of $16.3 billion (up 13.9%) and $1.84 billion (up 24.52%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange's volume was $1.89 billion, which is up 24.25% from yesterday.

DeFi Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $19.18 (up 0.31%), $20,038.67 (up 0.01%), $6.12 (down 0.38%), and $6.59 (up 0.24%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.03 (down 0.53%), $4.73 (up 0.12%), $0.77 (up 0.22%), $0.99 (up 0.22%), and $1.50 (up 0.13%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $968.01 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $72.61 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.08 trillion, whereas the total capitalization stood at $1.31 trillion three months ago.