Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Sep 05, 2022

Ethereum is up by 9.7% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.5% in the past 24 hours and is trading at $19,911.62. It is 1.3% higher compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 1.4% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,578.58. From last week, it is up by 9.7%. They have market capitalizations of $380.32 billion and $189.66 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $279.04, up 0.2% from yesterday and 0.5% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 0.5% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.9% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.1%) and $0.066 (up 0.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.18 (up 2.2%), $7.59 (up 3.6%), $0.000011 (up 3.2%), and $0.88 (up 0.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 5% while Polka Dot has gained 10.1%. Shiba Inu is up 7.5% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 13.4%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Ravencoin, The Sandbox, Chainlink, Holo, and Polkadot. They are trading at $0.033 (up 11.19%), $0.99 (up 5.41%), $7.22 (up 5.09%), $0.0022 (up 3.81%), and $7.58 (up 3.59%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 4.33%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are EOS, 1inch Network, Flow, Filecoin, and Stellar. They are trading at $1.48 (down 2.55%), $0.66 (down 2.04%), $1.93 (down 1.83%), $6.22 (down 1.75%), and $0.11 (down 1.67%), respectively.

Rankings The top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $9.46 billion (up 25.2%) and $0.97 billion (up 44.27%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $0.8 billion which is up 19.71% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (flat), $19.02 (down 0.26%), $19,883.36 (down 0.07%), $6.45 (down 0.07%), and $7.22 (up 0.45%), respectively.

NFT Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $1.93 (down 0.16%), $0.88 (down 0.02%), $4.77 (flat), $0.99 (up 0.83%), and $1.56 (down 0.28%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $976.23 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $44.93 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.06 trillion, compared to $1.23 trillion three months ago.