Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon
Bitcoin has shed 0.6% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $19,769.24. It is 2.7% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 4% from yesterday and now trades at $1,639.84. It is up 5.4% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $378.64 billion and $197.71 billion, respectively.
BNB is trading at $280.73, which is 0.7% higher than yesterday and 2% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33, increasing by 0.8% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.2% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.1%) and $0.066 (up 0.3%), respectively.
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.59 (up 1.4%), $7.53 (down 0.7%), $0.000011 (down 0.9%), and $0.88 (down 1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.4% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.9% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.1% up.
Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Ethereum Classic, Terra Classic USD, Flux, Ravencoin, and Bitcoin Gold. They are trading at $40.52 (up 25.17%), $0.033 (up 19.91%), $1.37 (up 16.48%), $0.033 (up 13.49%), and $25.39 (up 13.12%), respectively.
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 50.68%).
The biggest losers of the day are Nexo, Helium, OKB, UNUS SED LEO, and Decred. They are trading at $0.99 (down 8.25%), $3.83 (down 6.71%), $14.88 (down 3.14%), $5.06 (down 2.83%), and $29.3 (down 2.78%), respectively.
On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $16.19 billion (up 59.71%) and $1.56 billion (up 73.91%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.29 billion which is up 60.6% from yesterday.
DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $19.91 (flat), $19,807.81 (up 0.17%), $6.54 (down 0.08%), and $7.27 (up 0.02%), respectively.
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.92 (up 0.1%), $0.77 (up 0.07%), $4.74 (up 0.22%), $1.57 (up 1.49%), and $0.99 (up 0.28%), respectively.
The current global crypto market cap stands at $985.42 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $46.41 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.1 trillion, compared to $1.23 trillion three months ago.