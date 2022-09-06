Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Polygon

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 06, 2022, 11:12 am 3 min read

Ethereum is up 5.4% from last week

Bitcoin has shed 0.6% over the last 24 hours and is trading at $19,769.24. It is 2.7% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up by 4% from yesterday and now trades at $1,639.84. It is up 5.4% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $378.64 billion and $197.71 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $280.73, which is 0.7% higher than yesterday and 2% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33, increasing by 0.8% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 0.2% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 0.1%) and $0.066 (up 0.3%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has moved up by 0.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $32.59 (up 1.4%), $7.53 (down 0.7%), $0.000011 (down 0.9%), and $0.88 (down 1%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 0.4% up while Polka Dot has moved up by 3.2%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 0.9% of its value whereas Polygon is 8.1% up.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Ethereum Classic, Terra Classic USD, Flux, Ravencoin, and Bitcoin Gold. They are trading at $40.52 (up 25.17%), $0.033 (up 19.91%), $1.37 (up 16.48%), $0.033 (up 13.49%), and $25.39 (up 13.12%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 50.68%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Nexo, Helium, OKB, UNUS SED LEO, and Decred. They are trading at $0.99 (down 8.25%), $3.83 (down 6.71%), $14.88 (down 3.14%), $5.06 (down 2.83%), and $29.3 (down 2.78%), respectively.

Rankings These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $16.19 billion (up 59.71%) and $1.56 billion (up 73.91%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.29 billion which is up 60.6% from yesterday.

DeFi The leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.01%), $19.91 (flat), $19,807.81 (up 0.17%), $6.54 (down 0.08%), and $7.27 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, Decentraland, ApeCoin, Tezos, and The Sandbox are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.92 (up 0.1%), $0.77 (up 0.07%), $4.74 (up 0.22%), $1.57 (up 1.49%), and $0.99 (up 0.28%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap stands at $985.42 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is valued at $46.41 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $1.1 trillion, compared to $1.23 trillion three months ago.