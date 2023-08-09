Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Solana

Written by Sanjana Shankar August 09, 2023 | 10:42 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu has gained over 6% in the past 24 hours

Bitcoin has surged 1.92% in the past 24 hours to trade at $29,747.75. It is 0.25% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 1.40% from yesterday to trade at $1,856.05. It is down 0.40% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $578.75 billion and $222.98 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $244.46, which is 0.84% higher than yesterday and 0.53% down since last week. XRP's price today is $0.66 after moving up 2.97% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 8.27% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.13%) and $0.077 (up 1.46%), respectively.

Solana has risen 3.07% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.4 (up 5.27%), $5.05 (up 1.82%), $0.0000099 (up 6.08%), and $0.66 (up 3.21%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.07% while Polka Dot has fallen 2.24%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 13.78% in the last seven days whereas Polygon is down 0.55%.

These are the top gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hourly movement, the top five gainers are Pepe, Shiba Inu, Hedera, Toncoin, and Synthetix. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 7.27%), $0.0000099 (up 6.08%), $0.066 (up 6.01%), $1.28 (up 5.81%), and $2.62 (up 5.30%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.10%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Here are the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Mantle, Optimism, Rocket Pool, GMX, and Frax Share. They are trading at $0.44 (down 6.27%), $1.69 (down 4%), $25.81 (down 3.73%), $50.07 (down 2.79%), and $6.15 (down 2.50%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.03%), $29,740.71 (up 2.05%), $12.65 (up 1.50%), $7.43 (up 1%), and $6.06 (up 3.33%), respectively.

Check out today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, Stacks, and Immutable. They are currently trading at $4.10 (up 0.32%), $0.44 (up 0.86%), $5.91 (up 1.64%), $0.55 (up 3.04%), and $0.77 (up 0.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 1.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.01 billion, which marks a 9.38% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.18 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.14 trillion three months ago.

