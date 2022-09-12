Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Shiba Inu rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Sep 12, 2022, 11:34 am 3 min read

Ethereum has climbed 9.2% from last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $21,725.51. Compared to last week, it is 8.7% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.2% from yesterday to trade at $1,724.99. It has climbed 9.2% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $416.01 billion and $207.88 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $293.23, which is 0.7% lower than yesterday and 5.2% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 1.2% in the last 24 hours. It is 5.8% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 1.6%) and $0.066 (down 1.6%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana is up by 8.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $34.76 (up 0.2%), $7.66 (down 1%), $0.000011 (down 0.7%), and $0.88 (down 1.6%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 8.1% while Polka Dot has risen by 3.8%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.5% whereas Polygon has lost 1.4%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are ApeCoin, PancakeSwap, Ravencoin, NEM, and Quant. They are trading at $5.42 (up 6.15%), $4.53 (up 5.55%), $0.055 (up 4.21%), $0.044 (up 3.63%), and $107.35 (up 3.1%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00044 (down 12.04%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Terra Classic USD, Terra, Terra Classic, EOS, and Waves. They are trading at $0.055 (down 17.08%), $5.34 (down 13.33%), $0.00044 (down 11.63%), $1.67 (down 5.76%), and $4.81 (down 5.04%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $2.08 (down 0.11%), $5.42 (down 0.14%), $1.66 (flat), $0.77 (up 0.06%), and $0.99 (up 0.19%), respectively.

DeFi Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.07%), $20.34 (up 0.24%), $21,709.1 (up 0.2%), $6.5 (up 0.45%), and $7.94 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and FTX are $20.17 billion (up 18.9%) and $1.27 billion (up 39.29%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $1.33 billion which is up 20.21% from yesterday.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $74.88 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.14 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.14 trillion.