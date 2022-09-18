Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum

Written by Pradnesh Naik Sep 18, 2022, 11:30 am 3 min read

Solana is 4.4% down compared to last week.

Bitcoin has climbed 0.8% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $20,027.53. It is 7.7% lower than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 1.3% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,454.74. However, it is down 18.3% from the previous week. Their market capitalizations now stand at $383.19 billion and $175.22 billion, respectively.

Altcoins What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $277.99, which is 0.6% more than yesterday and 6.6% lower than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after moving up 5.7% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.5% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.8%) and $0.066 (up 1.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 4.4% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.59 (up 2.5%), $7 (up 0.1%), $0.000011 (up 2.0%), and $0.88 (up 1.2%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 4.4% down while Polka Dot has slipped 10.2%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 10.5% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is 9.2% down.

Data Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are ApeCoin, Celsius, Chiliz, Lido DAO, and XRP. They are trading at $5.56 (up 16.21%), $1.66 (up 7.72%), $0.22 (up 6.64%), $1.90 (up 5.97%), and $0.33 (up 5.39%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $0.99 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00033 (up 1.61%).

Data Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Ravencoin, Terra, Monero, Internet Computer, and GateToken. They are trading at $0.044 (down 5.51%), $3.02 (down 1.99%), $148.22 (down 1.39%), $6.23 (down 1.15%), and $4.27 (down 0.67%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $11.08 billion (up 38.42%) and $0.75 billion (up 38.64%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $0.74 billion, which is up 50.37% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0%), $18.44 (up 0.17%), $20,018.44 (up 0.06%), $5.99 (up 0.21%), and $8.03 (up 0.83%), respectively.

NFT These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and Chiliz. They are currently trading at $1.83 (up 0.37%), $5.56 (down 0.78%), $1.54 (up 0.22%), $0.77 (up 0.30%), and $0.22 (up 1.27%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $959.87 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $66.74 billion, both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $891.41 billion.