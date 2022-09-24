Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Cardano

Written by Athik Saleh Sep 24, 2022, 12:54 pm 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone down by 7.2% since last week.

Bitcoin has lost 1.4% in the last 24 hours, trading at $19,111.35. It is down 3.3% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.3% from yesterday and is trading at $1,328.50. From last week, it is down 7.2%. Their market capitalization stands at $366.1 billion and $160.27 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is now trading at $283.88, which is 2.3% more than yesterday and 3.5% higher than the previous week. XRP's price today is $0.55 after falling 4.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 43.6% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 1.7%) and $0.066 (up 6.8%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone up by 5.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $33.84 (up 2.6%), $6.46 (down 1.6%), $0.000011 (up 2.0%), and $0.77 (up 1.3%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 5.2%, while Polka Dot is down 6.2%. Shiba Inu has lost 2.4% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 3.8%.

Data Today's top 5 gainers

Quant, XDC Network, Dogecoin, Chainlink, and Axie Infinity are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $117.41 (up 9.28%), $0.033 (up 8.16%), $0.066 (up 6.51%), $7.56 (up 4.68%), and $13.29 (up 2.87%), respectively.

Stable tokens What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is connected to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.2%), and $1 (down 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 8.08%).

Data Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Toncoin, Terra Classic, Terra, and ApeCoin. They are trading at $4.31 (down 12.39%), $1.34 (down 9.46%), $0.00022 (down 8.07%), $2.62 (down 6.29%), and $5.64 (down 4.77%), respectively.

Rankings Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $21.28 billion (up 3.12%) and $2.02 billion (up 3.25%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.91 billion, which is up 6.91% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $18.03 (down 0.57%), $19,118.57 (down 0.10%), $5.96 (up 0.35%), and $7.56 (up 0.93%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.72 (up 0.17%), $5.64 (up 0.78%), $0.22 (down 0.01%), $1.53 (up 0.11%), and $0.99 (up 0.24%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $943.47 billion, while the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $76.77 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.04 trillion, compared to $929.6 billion three months ago.