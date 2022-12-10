Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 10, 2022, 11:16 am 3 min read

Ethereum has dropped 1.5% from yesterday

Bitcoin has lost 0.4% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $17,160. It is up 0.4% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.5% from yesterday and is trading at $1,264.92. From the previous week, it is down 2.2%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $330.03 billion and $152.48 billion, respectively.

How other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today

BNB is trading at $287, which is 1.0% down from yesterday and a 2.0% fall since last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 0.9% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.6% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.8%) and $0.099 (down 2.0%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 0.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $13.70 (down 0.1%), $5.29 (down 2.0%), $0.0000099 (down 0.8%), and $0.99 (down 2.1%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 0.5%, while Polka Dot has fallen 6.3%. Shiba Inu has lost 1.2% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 4.4%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are The Graph, Celo, Stacks, OKB, and Compound. They are trading at $0.066 (up 7.96%), $0.66 (up 5.15%), $0.22 (up 3.67%), $21.47 (up 3.25%), and $39.25 (up 2.30%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $0.99 (down 0.2%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 1.01%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are GMX, Chain, Neutrino USD, Convex Finance, and Chainlink. They are trading at $52.05 (down 3.97%), $0.033 (down 3.63%), $0.88 (down 3.60%), $3.85 (down 2.38%), and $6.83 (down 2.28%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $10.23 billion (up 20.74%) and $0.95 billion (up 21.78%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.47 billion, which is up 1.88% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Wrapped Bitcoin. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%), $6.21 (down 0.01%), $13.39 (up 0.02%), $6.83 (down 0.03%), and $17,107.35 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.93 (down 0.29%), $1.02 (down 0.30%), $0.11 (down 0.67%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $0.55 (down 0.05%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $853.45 billion, a 0.71% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $35.79 billion, which marks a 3.23% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $794.33 billion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.