Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 11, 2023, 11:00 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 8.03% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.46% of its value in the last 24 hours, trading at $21,690.72. It is down 7.07% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 1.19% from yesterday and now trades at $1,520.10. It is down 8.03% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $418.40 billion and $186.05 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $307.54, which is 0.72% up from yesterday and a 6.48% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 0.16% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.25% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.60%) and $0.088 (up 0.34%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 7.28% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $23.400 (up 3.54%), $6.1299 (up 0.49%), $0.000011 (up 5.28%), and $1.25 (up 1.25%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 7.28% down while Polka Dot has slipped 8.51%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 7.85% whereas Polygon is 1.76% up.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Mina, Loopring, Hedera, ImmutableX, and The Graph. They are trading at $0.99 (up 25.61%), $0.33 (up 18.79%), $0.088 (up 18.52%), $0.99 (up 7.73%), and $0.11 (up 7.37%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.02%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 3.80%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Frax Share, Lido DAO, Rocket Pool, Fantom, and Neo. They are trading at $10.24 (down 14.68%), $2.27 (down 13.98%), $44.28 (down 10.74%), $0.44 (down 5.15%), and $8.87 (down 5.07%), respectively.

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $19.35 billion (down 27.72%) and $1.31 billion (down 26.96%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.54 billion which is down 31.29% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.87 (up 0.87%), $0.99 (up 0.06%), $6.44 (up 2.02%), $21,669.61 (down 0.42%), and $6.91 (up 0.57%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Decentraland, The Sandbox, and Flow are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.07 (up 0.81%), $5.15 (up 2.47%), $0.66 (up 2.30%), $0.77 (up 1.01%), and $1.02 (up 1.67%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.02 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $79.21 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $858.14 billion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $885.03 billion.