Next Article

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,425 billion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 10:52 am Mar 12, 202410:52 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 4.89% in the past 24 hours to trade at $71,865.43. Compared to last week, it is 6.42% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 4.87% from yesterday and now trades at $4,043.81. It is up 9.13% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum now stands at $1,425 billion and $485.97 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Movement of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $539.19, which is 3.40% higher than yesterday and 27.30% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.66, up 14.49% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.88% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.77 (up 7.46%) and $0.11 (up 4.55%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 18.22% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $153.93 (up 9.59%), $10.87 (up 4.34%), $0.000033 (up 3.32%), and $1.21 (up 2.03%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 18.22%, while Polka Dot has gained 9.54%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 13.73% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 8.57%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Toncoin, Avalanche, Litecoin, XRP, and Synthetix. They are trading at $3.66 (up 31.42%), $48.34 (up 16.48%), $99.46 (up 14.55%), $0.66 (up 14.46%), and $4.75 (up 12.03%), respectively.

Stable tokens

What is the status of popular stablecoins?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $50639 (down 5.77%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dogwifhat, Gala, SingularityNET, Fetch.ai, and Render. They are trading at $1.95 (down 6.33%), $0.077 (down 3.97%), $1.25 (down 3.72%), $2.73 (down 3.20%), and $11.28 (down 3.14%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Internet Computer, and Dai. They are trading at $48.32 (up 16.44%), $20.76 (down 2.42%), $14.38 (up 2.21%), $14.75 (up 5.59%), and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

NFT

A glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $14.75 (up 5.59%), $3.60 (up 3.08%), $3.06 (up 2.48%), $11.28 (down 3.15%), and $3.48 (down 0.01%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.72 trillion, a 4.33% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $169.35 billion, which marks a 52.78% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.81 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.56 trillion.