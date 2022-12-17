Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Ethereum

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 17, 2022, 12:37 pm 3 min read

Bitcoin is down by 4.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 4.1% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,688.12. Compared to last week, it is 2.7% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 7.3% from yesterday to trade at $1,177.41. It has fallen 6.9% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $321.54 billion and $142.11 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $228.82, which is 12.4% down from yesterday and a 20.1% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, down 6.7% in the last 24 hours. It is 9.4% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 12.6%) and $0.077 (down 10.2%), respectively.

Solana has declined 9.8% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.28 (down 12.2%), $4.67 (down 10.2%), $0.0000088 (down 8.3%), and $0.88 (down 8.9%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 9.8% while Polka Dot has fallen 11.9%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 11.2% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 11.4%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

UNUS SED LEO, Toncoin, Neutrino USD, PAX Gold, and TrueUSD are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $3.97 (up 7.44%), $2.39 (up 3.54%), $0.55 (up 1.23%), $1,804.75 (up 0.91%), and $0.99 (up 0.09%), respectively.

What is going on with the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (down 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 12.82%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Filecoin, Trust Wallet Token, Chiliz, Chain, and Kava. They are trading at $3.05 (down 26.70%), $1.58 (down 24.31%), $0.11 (down 17.24%), $0.022 (down 17.09%), and $0.77 (down 16.64%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hout volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $14.15 billion (up 78.81%) and $2.34 billion (up 57.09%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.73 billion which is up 41.65% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to the global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens currently available. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.05%), $5.37 (up 0.02%), $11.79 (down 0.17%), $16,669.42 (down 0.05%), and $5.94 (up 0.04%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. ApeCoin, Tezos, Flow, Theta Network, and Chiliz are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.38 (down 0.55%), $0.88 (down 0.19%), $0.77 (up 0.12%), $0.77 (down 0.28%), and $0.11 (down 0.12%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $800.57 billion, a 5.44% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $45.8 billion, which marks a 27.37% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $833.49 billion, while the total capitalization stood at $959.87 billion three months ago.