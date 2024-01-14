Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Solana, Tether

By Pradnesh Naik Jan 14, 2024

Trading at $36, the popular DeFi token Avalanche is up by 1.62% since yesterday

Bitcoin has shed 0.51% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $42,589.22. It is 3.33% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.07% from yesterday and is trading at $2,544.48. From the previous week, it is up 13.07%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $834.31 billion and $305.69 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $301.36, which is 1.55% higher than yesterday and 2.22% down since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after falling down 0.12% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.74% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.55 (down 0.81%) and $0.088 (down 0.20%), respectively.

Solana's price has increased by 2.14% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $96.56 (up 5.59%), $7.48 (down 1.68%), $0.0000099 (up 0.77%), and $0.88 (up 1.23%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 2.14% while Polka Dot has gained 3.74%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 1.84% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3.6%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Celestia, SATS, TRON, Aptos, and ORDI are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $18.23 (up 13.2%), $0.00066 (up 9.73%), $0.11 (up 8.76%), $9.55 (up 8.17%), and $74.64 (up 8.01%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $1 (down 0.02%), and $0.9991 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Ethereum Classic, FTX Token, Stacks, Lido DAO, and The Graph. They are trading at $27.45 (down 6.86%), $2.89 (down 5.63%), $1.63 (down 4.62%), $3.28 (down 2.74%), and $0.11 (down 2.69%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $36 (up 1.62%), $14.45 (up 2.78%), $13.46 (up 7.77%), $1 (down 0.01%), and $6.60 (down 0.36%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Immutable, Stacks, Render, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $12.56 (down 2.09%), $2.14 (down 4.24%), $1.7 (down 2.47%), $3.83 (down 4.48%), and $0.88 (down 8.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.69 trillion, a 0.9% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $54.36 billion, which marks a 45.38% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.61 trillion, compared to $1.05 trillion three months ago.