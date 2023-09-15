Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 15, 2023 | 10:57 am 3 min read

Shiba Inu is down 3.22% in the past week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.37% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,620.79. Compared to last week, it is 1.15% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 0.83% from yesterday to trade at $1,632.30. It has fallen 0.98% from last week. Their market capitalization stands at $518.76 billion and $196.25 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $212.64, which is 0.41% up from yesterday and a 2.23% fall since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 2.95% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.28% lower than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 2.47%) and $0.066 (up 1.42%), respectively.

Solana has declined 4.61% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $19.11 (up 2.09%), $4.08 (up 2.22%), $0.0000077 (up 2.36%), and $0.55 (up 1.82%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.61% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.31%. Shiba Inu is down 3.22% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 4.68%.

Check out today's top gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Axie Infinity, Bitcoin Cash, THORChain, VeChain, and Cosmos. They are trading at $4.74 (up 11.60%), $216.79 (up 8.18%), $1.71 (up 6.68%), $0.011 (up 5.99%), and $6.90 (up 5.66%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (down 0.01%) and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively.

These are today's top losers

The biggest losers of the day are ApeCoin, Astar, Hedera, Nexo, and Quant. They are trading at $1.10 (down 4.65%), $0.055 (down 3.09%), $0.055 (down 2.85%), $0.55 (down 2.12%), and $92.18 (down 1.07%), respectively.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $26,613.46 (up 1.35%), $9.43 (up 1.07%), $6.19 (up 2.64%), and $4.30 (up 0.48%), respectively.

Here are today's top NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, Stacks, Tezos, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $2.97 (up 1.19%), $4.74 (up 11.50%), $0.44 (up 1.57%), $0.66 (up 3.04%), and $0.22 (up 3.09%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 1.05% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $28.41 billion, which marks a 4.08% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.17 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.03 trillion.

Share this timeline