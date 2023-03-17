Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Bitcoin is nearly 30% up from last week

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 17, 2023, 11:50 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 19.85% since last week

Bitcoin has risen 5.41% over the last 24 hours to trade at $25,799.74. It is up 28.86% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 3.23% from yesterday to trade at $1,704. It is up 19.85% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $498.04 billion and $208.45 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $330.64, a 6.07% increase from yesterday and 20.68% higher than last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 0.92% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 1.07% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.71%) and $0.077 (up 4.38%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 9.24% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.221 (down 3.71%), $5.8005 (down 8.80%), $0.000011 (up 0.47%), and $1.17 (up 3.79%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 9.24% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.78%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 0.19% of its value, whereas Polygon is 15.39% up.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Stacks, Conflux, Rocket Pool, Fantom, and ImmutableX. They are trading at $1.01 (up 12.50%), $0.33 (up 10.79%), $42.35 (up 10.44%), $0.44 (up 9.59%), and $1.30 (up 9.06%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (up 0.03%), and $1 (up 0.03%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 1.26%).

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Kava, Maker, Convex Finance, GMX, and Pax Dollar. They are trading at $0.99 (down 10.58%), $712.81 (down 4.84%), $5.28 (down 3.02%), $77.81 (down 2.76%), and $0.99 (down 0.56%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $24.17 billion (down 21.81%) and $1.89 billion (down 18.06%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.95 billion, which is up 19.01% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Avalanche, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $16.14 (up 3.22%), $6.04 (up 1.80%), $25,748.90 (up 5.30%), and $6.86 (up 3.81%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, ImmutableX, and Tezos are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.31 (up 1.85%), $4.19 (up 0.77%), $1 (up 12.37%), $1.29 (up 8.80%), and $1.20 (up 1.93%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.09 trillion, a 2.25% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.6 billion, which marks a 25.21% increase. The global crypto market cap was $1.07 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $800.57 billion.