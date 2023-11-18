Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu

By Pradnesh Naik 11:31 am Nov 18, 202311:31 am

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization is at $1.39 trillion

Bitcoin has dropped by 0.06% in the past 24 hours to trade at $36,337.71. It is 2.06% lower than the week before. Ethereum, the second most popular token, has plunged 2.57% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,931.72. It is down 5.91% compared to last week. Both tokens have market capitalizations of $710.44 billion and $232.56 billion, respectively.

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies today

BNB is trading at $241.65, which is 1.02% down from yesterday and a 2.76% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling 2.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.29% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.92%) and $0.088 (up 3.03%), respectively.

Solana has risen 3.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $56.59 (down 4.46%), $5.14 (down 5.59%), $0.0000088 (down 0.11%), and $0.88 (down 6.81%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 3.53% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 1.16%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 4.95% of its value, whereas Polygon has declined 1.2%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Celestia, Dogecoin, KuCoin Token, Bitget Token, and Mantle. They are trading at $6.74 (up 8%), $0.088 (up 2.95%), $6.31 (up 2.93%), $0.55 (up 2.34%), and $0.55 (up 2.23%), respectively.

Where popular stablecoins stand today

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is generally linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.01%), $1 (flat), and $0.999959 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are dYdX (ethDYDX), Avalanche, FTX Token, PancakeSwap, and WOO Network. They are trading at $3.23 (down 14.66%), $21.01 (down 11.37%), $2.96 (down 9.66%), $2.37 (down 9.09%), and $0.22 (down 8.94%), respectively.

These are leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, and Uniswap. They are trading at $21.48 (down 11.23%), $13.53 (down 4.62%), $36,419.10 (up 0.01%), $1 (down 0.05%), and $5.08 (down 5.16%), respectively.

Here are top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Immutable, Render, Flow, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $4.39 (down 5.56%), $1.16 (down 1.43%), $2.9 (down 1.37%), $0.66 (down 4.26%), and $0.99 (up 2.96%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.39 trillion, a 0.78% increase over the previous day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $61.64 billion, which marks a 13.93% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.09 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.06 trillion three months ago.