Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik May 19, 2023

Ethereum is currently up by 2.05% compared to last week

Bitcoin has slipped down by 1.69% in the past 24 hours to trade at $26,852.22. It is 0.76% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down 1.12% from yesterday and is trading at $1,803.63. From last week, it is up 2.05%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $520.28 billion and $216.92 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is currently trading at $309.34, a 1.50% decrease from yesterday and 1.04% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 3.96% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.10% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.91%) and $0.077 (down 0.78%), respectively.

Solana is up by 1.06% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.37 (down 2.73%), $5.4100 (down 0.19%), $0.0000088 (up 0.34%), and $0.88 (down 1.67%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 1.06% while Polka Dot has moved up by 1.69%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 1.10% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 4.53%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Mask Network, Render Token, XRP, Nexo, and Stellar are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $4.65 (up 5.31%), $2.40 (up 4.31%), $0.44 (up 3.95%), $0.66 (up 0.84%), and $0.088 (up 0.63%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is an extremely low volatile cryptocurrency. Its value is tied to a physical asset like fiat currency or gold. Tether and USD Coin are some of the popular tokens available. They are currently trading at $0.99 and $0.98, respectively. The former is down by 0.03%, while the latter has fallen 0.02%.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Optimism, Axie Infinity, Fantom, and Immutable. They are trading at $2.14 (down 7.67%), $1.70 (down 6.03%), $6.99 (down 5.06%), $0.33 (down 4.32%), and $0.77 (down 4.18%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. In the last 24 hours, Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a volume of $7.25 billion (up 0.79%) and $0.83 billion (down 9.08%), respectively. Meanwhile, Kraken saw a volume of $0.41 billion which is down 17.11% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $14.68 (down 2.92%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $26,871.48 (down 1.67%), $6.49 (down 3.57%), and $5.30 (down 1.79%), respectively.

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Decentraland, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.27 (down 2.19%), $3.41 (down 0.42%), $0.55 (down 0.81%), $0.55 (down 1.41%), and $0.99 (down 1.63%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.12 trillion, a 1.48% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $32.1 billion, which marks a 6.6% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.28 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.12 trillion three months ago.