Cryptocurrency prices today: Check Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether rates

Ethereum has dropped 1.2% compared to yesterday

Bitcoin has dropped 1.3% of its value in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,606.58. Compared to last week, it is 2.8% down. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.2% from yesterday to now trade at $1,205.62. It has fallen 6.8% from last week. They have market capitalizations of $318.91 billion and $145.11 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $272.48, which is 0.1% up from yesterday and a 6.4% fall since last week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, falling 0.3% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 2.5% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.6%) and $0.088 (down 2.4%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 22.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $12.89 (down 5.5%), $5.57 (down 3.1%), $0.0000099 (down 1.4%), and $0.88 (down 3.8%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 22.5% down, while Polka Dot has slipped 3.6%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 8.7%, whereas Polygon has lost 20%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Algorand, OKB, ApeCoin, Trust Wallet Token, and Chiliz. They are trading at $0.22 (up 9.32%), $20.29 (up 6.53%), $3.14 (up 6.52%), $2.31 (up 4.88%), and $0.22 (up 4.58%), respectively.

Stable tokens How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the prominent tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (up 0.1%), $1 (flat), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.87%).

Data Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, NEAR Protocol, Solana, Arweave, and Avalanche. They are trading at $1.18 (down 7.74%), $1.72 (down 6.54%), $12.85 (down 5.59%), $9.84 (down 4.56%), and $12.62 (down 4.39%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. The 24-hour volumes of Binance and Coinbase Exchange are $8.77 billion (up 27.26%) and $1.03 billion (up 23.02%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.47 billion, which is up 14.17% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $1 (up by 0.02%), $5.73 (down by 0.57%), $16,547.33 (down by 0.15%), $12.62 (down by 1.32%), and $6.06 (down 0.91%), respectively.

NFT Here are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Chiliz, Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $0.22 (down 4.47%), $1.2 (down 0.98%), $3.14 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (down 0.69%), and $0.88 (down 1.26%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $830.1 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.32 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $930.77 billion, while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.1 trillion.