Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, XRP

Cryptocurrency prices today: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, XRP

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 20, 2023, 10:45 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 9.56% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed by 1.19% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $27,536.94. It is 22.48% higher than last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is down by 1.39% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,759.11. From last week, it is up by 9.56%. They have market capitalizations of $531.85 billion and $215.22 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $335.92, which is 0.68% more than yesterday and 11.40% higher than the previous week. XRP's price is $0.33 today, increasing by 0.93% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.57% up. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 0.53%) and $0.077 (down 1.57%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 12.69% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.26 (up 2%), $6.1018 (down 7.83%), $0.000011 (down 0.56%), and $1.13 (down 5.02%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 12.69% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 4.66%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 3.85% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 0.77%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hourly movement are Conflux, Neo, Loopring, Cronos, and VeChain. They are trading at $0.44 (up 9.51%), $12.90 (up 6.67%), $0.33 (up 3.46%), $0.077 (up 3.05%), and $0.022 (up 2.74%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $24.25 billion (up 21.55%) and $1.7 billion (up 23.06%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.71 billion, which is up 33.18% from yesterday.

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Mask Network, Render Token, Frax Share, Axie Infinity, and Stacks. They are trading at $5.65 (down 11.98%), $1.39 (down 6.68%), $8.25 (down 6.30%), $8.92 (down 5.91%), and $1.13 (down 5.67%), respectively.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.27 (down 0.10%), $0.99 (up 0.08%), $6.38 (down 3.62%), $27,526.57 (up 1.23%), and $7.01 (down 0.89%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, ApeCoin, Immutable, and Conflux. They are currently trading at $5.33 (down 2.12%), $1.13 (down 5.25%), $4.18 (down 3.77%), $1.43 (down 4.20%), and $0.44 (up 10.28%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 2.62% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $65.06 billion, which marks a 5.61% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $792.4 billion.