Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy May 20, 2023, 11:40 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has climbed by 0.10% in the past 24 hours and is now trading at $26,872.20. It is 0.05% higher than last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.40% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,811.42. It has increased by 0.29% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $520.77 billion and $217.90 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $308.28, which is 0.40% down from yesterday and a 0.71% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 0.39% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.50% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.54%) and $0.077 (down 0.38%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.24 (down 0.77%), $5.4000 (down 0.18%), $0.0000088 (up 0.36%), and $0.88 (down 0.36%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 4.11% while Polka Dot has fallen 10.81%. Shiba Inu is down 3.75% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 1.06%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are SingularityNET, Injective, Kava, XDC Network, and BitDAO. They are trading at $0.33 (up 15.09%), $7.09 (up 8.44%), $0.99 (up 7.55%), $0.033 (up 3.20%), and $0.55 (up 2.22%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.03%) and $1 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Decentraland, Optimism, Render Token, Sui, and WOO Network. They are trading at $0.44 (down 2.64%), $1.66 (down 2.52%), $2.31 (down 2.14%), $1.12 (down 2%), and $0.22 (down 1.87%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $5.29 billion (down 36.02%) and $0.53 billion (down 36.21%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.34 billion which is down 20.70% from yesterday.

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $14.59 (down 0.50%), $0.99 (flat), $26,891.71 (up 0.10%), $6.50 (up 0.11%), and $5.29 (down 0.20%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, The Sandbox, Stacks, and Decentraland are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.25 (down 0.41%), $3.42 (up 0.46%), $0.55 (up 0.22%), $0.66 (up 1.63%), and $0.44 (down 2.65%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.13 trillion, a 0.27% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $25.39 billion, which marks a 20.91% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $1.21 trillion last month, in comparison to $1.11 trillion three months ago.