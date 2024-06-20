In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing minor changes.

Top gainers include Fetch.ai and SingularityNET, while Ethena and JasmyCoin lead the losses.

Stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin remain steady, while DeFi tokens like Avalanche and Chainlink show slight growth.



Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Ethereum, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Tether

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:06 am Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.25% of its value in the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $65,263.49. It is down by 3.08% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 0.27% from yesterday and is trading at $3,569.21. From the previous week, it is up 2.01%. The market capitalization of Ethereum stands at $436.13 billion.

Altcoins

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $600.35, which is up by 0.19% from yesterday and 1.25% from last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, down 0.19% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.25% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.16%) and $0.11 (down 2.16%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has fallen 11.82% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $134.38 (down 4.39%), $5.86 (down 0.22%), $0.000011 (down 2.25%), and $0.55 (up 1.22%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.82% down while Polka Dot has slipped 11.06%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 15.34% whereas Polygon has lost 8.62%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Fetch.ai, SingularityNET, Akash Network, Pendle, and Ondo. They are trading at $1.62 (up 29.22%), $0.66 (up 25.88%), $3.29 (up 8.97%), $5.97 (up 5.06%), and $1.26 (up 5.06%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.03%), $1 (flat), and $57,704 (down 7.83%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Ethena, JasmyCoin, Lido DAO, dogwifhat, and Solana. They are trading at $0.66 (down 8.60%), $0.033 (down 7.79%), $2.24 (down 5.29%), $2.04 (down 4.69%), and $134.27 (down 4.53%), respectively.

Rankings

Take a look at the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $27.25 (up 0.35%), $14.48 (up 1.45%), $10 (down 2.12%), $1 (flat), and $8.65 (up 4.41%), respectively.

NFT

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $8.65 (up 4.40%), $7.92 (up 0.90%), $1.67 (down 2.18%), $1.55 (down 0.06%), and $1.51 (up 1.97%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.37 trillion, a 0.52% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $62.96 billion, which marks a 37.9% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $2.4 trillion last month, in comparison to $2.33 trillion three months ago.