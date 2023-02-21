Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Feb 21, 2023, 11:19 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 13.14% since last week

Bitcoin has surged 1.66% in the past 24 hours to trade at $24,902.22. It is 14.54% up compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.50% from yesterday and is trading at $1,698.52. From last week, it is up 13.14%. They have market capitalizations of $480.44 billion and $207.79 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $315.09, a 0.35% decrease from yesterday and 7.97% higher than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.33, up 1.53% in the last 24 hours. It is 7.90% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (down 0.44%) and $0.088 (down 0.06%), respectively.

Solana has gone up by 11.35% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.500 (down 1.92%), $7.3000 (down 1.94%), $0.000011 (down 0.51%), and $1.46 (down 1.76%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 11.35% up, while Polka Dot has moved up by 21.36%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 3.25%, whereas Polygon is 24.58% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Conflux, Neo, Klaytn, Huobi Token, and eCash are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $0.33 (up 62.60%), $15.03 (up 27.34%), $0.33 (up 18.93%), $6.12 (up 14.36%), and $0.000033 (up 8.81%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.01%), $0.99 (down 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.04%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.35%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Rocket Pool, Filecoin, Monero, and Optimism. They are trading at $2.92 (down 4.23%), $49.11 (down 3.97%), $8.31 (down 3.71%), $161.53 (down 3.64%), and $2.56 (down 3.27%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $22.41 billion (down 7.46%) and $1.44 billion (down 2.99%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.55 billion, which is up 29.90% from yesterday.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains Avalanche, Uniswap, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $20.53 (up 0.68%), $7.31 (up 0.10%), $0.99 (down 0.08%), $24,873.77 (up 1.66%), and $7.94 (down 2.86%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Flow, Decentraland, and Theta Network are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.84 (up 1.99%), $7.11 (down 2.94%), $1.40 (down 2.57%), $0.77 (up 1.32%), and $1.28 (up 2.86%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.11 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $56.31 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.04 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $806.93 billion three months ago.