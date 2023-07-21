Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Business

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 21, 2023 | 10:56 am 3 min read

BNB is 6.29% lower than last week

Bitcoin has lost 0.33% in the last 24 hours, trading at $29,878.94. It is 4.92% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 0.05% from yesterday to trade at $1,896.19. It has fallen 5.69% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $580.7 billion and $227.91 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $243.89, a 0.86% increase from yesterday and 6.29% lower than last week. XRP's price is $0.77 today, falling 4.55% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is up 1.7%. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.40%) and $0.077 (up 2.73%), respectively.

Solana is down by 11.65% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.39 (down 3.95%), $5.59 (up 6.7%), $0.0000077 (up 0.66%), and $0.77 (up 0.55%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 11.65% while Polka Dot has fallen 0.99%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has lost 2.06% of its value whereas Polygon has declined 9.85%.

Check out today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Chainlink, Maker, Synthetix, XDC Network, and Polkadot. They are trading at $8.23 (up 18.55%), $1,156.08 (up 16.65%), $3.04 (up 11.71%), $0.044 (up 6.91%), and $5.59 (up 6.7%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Take a look at the top losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Rocket Pool, MultiversX, Hedera, XRP, and Solana. They are trading at $30.14 (down 7.62%), $33.69 (down 5.30%), $0.055 (down 5.28%), $0.77 (down 4.55%), and $25.39 (down 3.95%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $13.95 (down 0.95%), $29,888.14 (down 0.26%), $0.99 (down 0.05%), $8.23 (up 18.54%), and $6.18 (up 5.64%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. Some of the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $4.10 (up 0.80%), $0.66 (down 1.30%), $0.44 (down 0.17%), $0.88 (up 6.15%), and $0.88 (up 0.29%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.2 trillion, a 0.19% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.9 billion, which marks a 17.66% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.12 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.19 trillion three months ago.

