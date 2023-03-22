Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Polygon

Written by Athik Saleh Mar 22, 2023, 11:34 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 5.68% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 1.52% in the past 24 hours to trade at $28,279.92. Compared to last week, it is 13.83% up. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 3.58% from yesterday and now trades at $1,805.99. It is up 5.68% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $547.20 billion and $221.21 billion, respectively.

What about the movement of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $337.92, which is 1.10% higher than yesterday and 7.88% up since last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.44, up 21.70% in the last 24 hours. It is 24.07% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 13.05%) and $0.077 (up 6.45%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 5.38% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $22.52 (up 0.39%), $6.6240 (up 7.81%), $0.000011 (up 2.72%), and $1.16 (up 4.18%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has risen by 5.38%, while Polka Dot has gained 14.21%. Shiba Inu's value has risen by 7.25% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 4.84%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are XRP, Cardano, Stellar, Algorand, and Threshold. They are trading at $0.44 (up 21.70%), $0.33 (up 13.05%), $0.099 (up 9.07%), $0.22 (up 8.80%), and $0.044 (up 8.13%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $23.42 billion (down 1.93%) and $1.69 billion (down 9.80%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.98 billion, which is down 6.91% from yesterday.

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Stacks, Mask Network, XDC Network, Flow, and Synthetix. They are trading at $1.11 (down 7.79%), $5.17 (down 6.38%), $0.044 (down 5.76%), $1.06 (down 4.32%), and $2.82 (down 3.62%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $17.53 (up 5.43%), $0.99 (up 0.05%), $6.42 (up 4.36%), $28,249.78 (up 1.50%), and $7.46 (up 5.47%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Internet Computer, ApeCoin, Stacks, Decentraland, and Tezos are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $5.29 (up 3.67%), $4.12 (up 1.42%), $1.11 (down 7.62%), $0.66 (up 2.68%), and $1.19 (up 2.33%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion, a 2.6% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $67.72 billion, which marks a 12.48% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.11 trillion, compared to $809.58 billion three months ago.