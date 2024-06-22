Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether
Bitcoin has lost 0.53% in the last 24 hours, trading at $64,271.42. It is 2.97% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.28% from yesterday and now trades at $3,503.81. It is down 0.16% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,263.64 billion and $428.27 billion, respectively.
How are other cryptocurrencies performing?
BNB is trading at $584.62, a 0.45% decrease from yesterday and 3.59% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.08% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.83%) and $0.11 (up 0.14%), respectively.
Solana is down by 6.85% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $134.85 (up 1.5%), $5.59 (down 2.36%), $0.000011 (down 0.77%), and $0.55 (down 1.59%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.85%, while Polka Dot has fallen 9.46%. Shiba Inu is down 13.45% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 4.49%.
Top 5 gainers of the day
Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Arweave, JasmyCoin, Pepe, Pendle, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $28.09 (up 9.04%), $0.022 (up 4.50%), $0.000011 (up 3.30%), $6.04 (up 2.98%), and $5.73 (up 2.87%), respectively.
How have the popular stablecoins performed?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.
Today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are LayerZero, zkSync, dogwifhat, Aave, and Avalanche. They are trading at $2.82 (down 17.43%), $0.11 (down 10.75%), $1.76 (down 8.69%), $80.01 (down 6.22%), and $26.31 (down 5.75%), respectively.
Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $26.31 (down 5.87%), $13.85 (down 2.98%), $9.76 (down 2.81%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $8.29 (up 0.60%), respectively.
Top 5 NFT tokens today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.29 (up 0.73%), $7.54 (up 0.40%), $1.62 (down 2.27%), $1.54 (down 4.51%), and $1.50 (down 2.50%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.34 trillion, a 0.65% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.7 billion, which marks a 1.29% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.6 trillion, compared to $2.49 trillion three months ago.