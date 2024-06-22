In brief Simplifying... In brief Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing mixed trends.

Ethereum has a market capitalization of over $428 billion

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

By Akash Pandey 11:13 am Jun 22, 202411:13 am

What's the story Bitcoin has lost 0.53% in the last 24 hours, trading at $64,271.42. It is 2.97% down compared to last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down 0.28% from yesterday and now trades at $3,503.81. It is down 0.16% from last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,263.64 billion and $428.27 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

How are other cryptocurrencies performing?

BNB is trading at $584.62, a 0.45% decrease from yesterday and 3.59% lower than last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, down 0.53% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.08% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 3.83%) and $0.11 (up 0.14%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana is down by 6.85% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $134.85 (up 1.5%), $5.59 (down 2.36%), $0.000011 (down 0.77%), and $0.55 (down 1.59%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.85%, while Polka Dot has fallen 9.46%. Shiba Inu is down 13.45% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 4.49%.

Data

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24 hourly movement, the top gainers are Arweave, JasmyCoin, Pepe, Pendle, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $28.09 (up 9.04%), $0.022 (up 4.50%), $0.000011 (up 3.30%), $6.04 (up 2.98%), and $5.73 (up 2.87%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (flat) and $0.99 (up 0.01%), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are LayerZero, zkSync, dogwifhat, Aave, and Avalanche. They are trading at $2.82 (down 17.43%), $0.11 (down 10.75%), $1.76 (down 8.69%), $80.01 (down 6.22%), and $26.31 (down 5.75%), respectively.

DeFi

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $26.31 (down 5.87%), $13.85 (down 2.98%), $9.76 (down 2.81%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $8.29 (up 0.60%), respectively.

NFT

Top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $8.29 (up 0.73%), $7.54 (up 0.40%), $1.62 (down 2.27%), $1.54 (down 4.51%), and $1.50 (down 2.50%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.34 trillion, a 0.65% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.7 billion, which marks a 1.29% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.6 trillion, compared to $2.49 trillion three months ago.