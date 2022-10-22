Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 22, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has surged by 0.6% in the past 24 hours to trade at $19,148. It is 0.3% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.7% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,296.69. From last week, it is down by 0.1%. Their market capitalization stands at $367.39 billion and $156.24 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $268.89, which is 0.3% up from yesterday and marks a 0.1% fall since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 2.6% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.3% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.8%) and $0.055 (up 0.7%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has gone down by 8.1% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $27.62 (down 1.7%), $5.79 (down 1.2%), $0.0000099 (up 0.5%), and $0.88 (up 0.8%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.1% while Polka Dot has fallen 4.3%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 2.3% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has gained 3%.

Data Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Klaytn, Chiliz, ApeCoin, Casper, and Decred. They are trading at $0.11 (up 8.63%), $0.11 (up 6.97%), $4.44 (up 6%), $0.044 (up 5.78%), and $26.7 (up 5.42%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.1%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (down 2%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Elrond, Axie Infinity, Maker, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $0.066 (down 7.33%), $53.99 (down 6.6%), $8.89 (down 2.6%), $1,023.33 (down 2.05%), and $0.00022 (down 2%), respectively.

Rankings Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange. In the last 24 hours, Binance and FTX recorded a volume of $11.85 billion (up 14.52%) and $1.08 billion (up 3.75%), respectively. Meanwhile, Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $1.25 billion, which is up 1.29% from yesterday.

DeFi Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (flat), $19,144.45 (down 0.03%), $15.56 (down 0.4%), $6 (down 0.26%), and $6.75 (down 0.3%), respectively.

NFT Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox. They are currently trading at $1.44 (down 0.12%), $4.46 (up 0.07%), $1.33 (down 0.03%), $0.66 (down 0.27%), and $0.77 (down 0.24%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $919.96 billion, a 0.73% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $55.28 billion, which marks a 21.89% increase. The global crypto market cap was $900.28 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.05 trillion.