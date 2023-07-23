Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 23, 2023 | 11:35 am 3 min read

BNB is currently trading at $242.23, which is 0.94% lower than yesterday

Bitcoin has climbed 0.10% over the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $29,906.90. It is 0.87% lower than the previous week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is down by 1.02% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,873.53. It is down 2.69% compared to last week. Their market capitalization stands at $581.11 billion and $225.18 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $242.23, which is 0.94% less than yesterday and 2.56% lower than the previous week. The current price of XRP is $0.77, down 3.86% in the last 24 hours. It is 4.75% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.73%) and $0.077 (down 1.91%), respectively.

Solana has fallen 9.53% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $24.74 (down 3.62%), $5.44 (down 0.077%), $0.0000077 (down 0.44%), and $0.77 (down 2.34%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has declined by 9.53% while Polka Dot has gained 1.54%. Shiba Inu is down 2.19% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has lost 4.45%.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Internet Computer, Casper, Toncoin, Optimism, and Filecoin. They are trading at $4.30 (up 4.77%), $0.044 (up 4.06%), $1.48 (up 3.47%), $1.58 (up 3.15%), and $4.65 (up 2.41%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the most popular tokens in the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%) and $0.99 (down 0.04%), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are XDC Network, TRON, XRP, Solana, and Neo. They are trading at $0.044 (down 7.90%), $0.088 (down 5.59%), $0.77 (down 3.84%), $24.73 (down 3.77%), and $9.16 (down 3.42%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance refers to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Dai, Chainlink, and Uniswap. They are trading at $29,880.46 (down 0.08%), $13.60 (down 2.55%), $1 (up 0.03%), $7.96 (down 2.23%), and $6.05 (down 2.36%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Stacks, The Sandbox, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.30 (up 4.75%), $0.66 (down 0.93%), $0.44 (down 0.73%), $0.77 (up 0.06%), and $0.88 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.19 trillion, a 0.9% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $22.41 billion, which marks a 33.19% increase. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.16 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $1.17 trillion three months ago.

