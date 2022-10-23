Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 23, 2022, 12:38 pm 3 min read

Ethereum is up 1.1% from yesterday

Bitcoin has risen by 0.2% over the last 24 hours to trade at $19,186.96. It is up 0.6% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 1.1% from yesterday and now trades at $1,311.09. Compared to last week, it is up 2.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $368.2 billion and $157.99 billion, respectively.

Altcoins How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $270.07, up 0.4% from yesterday and 0.5% up from last week. XRP's price today is $0.44 after moving up 0.6% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 4.5% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.3%) and $0.055 (up 0.5%), respectively.

Other tokens Solana has fallen 4.3% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $28.31 (up 2.5%), $5.85 (up 1.2%), $0.0000099 (up 0.5%), and $0.88 (up 1.7%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana has slipped by 4.3% while Polka Dot has declined by 3.3%. Shiba Inu is down 2.3% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has gained 4.9%.

Data Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Aptos, Huobi Token, Ethereum PoW, Ethereum Classic, and Klaytn. They are trading at $9.81 (up 32.51%), $8.76 (up 12.36%), $6.56 (up 8.71%), $23.21 (up 6.81%), and $0.11 (up 4.12%), respectively.

Stable tokens Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $0.99 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00022 (up 0.24%).

Data Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Casper, Chain, Quant, Maker, and Terra Classic USD. They are trading at $0.044 (down 5.34%), $0.055 (down 4.95%), $174.46 (down 3.66%), $987.57 (down 3.47%), and $0.033 (down 3.27%), respectively.

Rankings Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and FTX recorded a 24-hour volume of $6.46 billion (up 54.83%) and $0.44 billion (up 66.96%), respectively. Coinbase Exchange saw a volume of $0.51 billion, which is up 59.44% from yesterday.

DeFi These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Uniswap, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $19,189.23 (down 0.09%), $15.74 (down 0.3%), $6.09 (down 0.38%), and $6.94 (down 0.46%), respectively.

NFT Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, which means they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Flow, ApeCoin, Tezos, Decentraland, and The Sandbox are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $1.47 (down 0.25%), $4.49 (down 0.02%), $1.34 (down 0.52%), $0.66 (down 0.32%), and $0.77 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Market outlook Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $923.5 billion, a 0.38% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $33.2 billion, which marks a 39.95% increase. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $943.47 billion last month, in comparison to $1.03 trillion three months ago.