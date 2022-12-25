Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 25, 2022, 11:12 am 3 min read

Bitcoin is flat compared to yesterday and is now trading at $16,827.39. Compared to last week, it is 0.1% up. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.1% from yesterday and is trading at $1,219.46. From last week, it is up 2.5%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $323.97 billion and $147.11 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $245.04, which is 0.2% lower than yesterday and 0.9% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.33, down 1.0% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.6% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (down 0.2%) and $0.077 (down 0.2%), respectively.

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $11.46 (down 2.5%), $4.45 (down 0.9%), $0.0000088 (up 0.5%), and $0.77 (down 0.5%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 8.5% while Polka Dot has fallen 5.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.3% whereas Polygon has lost 2.5%.

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are Celo, OKB, Toncoin, Nexo, and Neutrino USD. They are trading at $0.55 (up 6.99%), $23.06 (up 4.31%), $2.44 (up 2.58%), $0.66 (up 2.34%), and $0.55 (up 2.21%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0.44%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Chain, Trust Wallet Token, MultiversX (Elrond), Solana, and UNUS SED LEO. They are trading at $0.011 (down 7.22%), $1.43 (down 4.38%), $34.12 (down 3%), $11.45 (down 2.59%), and $3.65 (down 2.32%), respectively.

Here are the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $3.88 billion (down 49.27%) and $0.38 billion (down 61.02%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.11 billion which is down 73.29% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $0.99 (down 0.02%), $5.19 (down 0.17%), $11.66 (down 0.07%), $16,801.41 (up 0.01%), and $5.91 (down 0.09%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Theta Network, Tezos, and Axie Infinity. They are currently trading at $3.59 (down 0.33%), $0.77 (down 0.23%), $0.77 (down 0.12%), $0.77 (down 0.18%), and $7 (down 0.34%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $811.44 billion, a 0.1% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $16.61 billion, which marks a 37.21% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $836.02 billion, compared to $932.01 billion three months ago.