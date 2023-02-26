Business

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Feb 26, 2023, 10:34 am 3 min read

Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $447.96 billion

Bitcoin has surged by 0.41% in the past 24 hours to trade at $23,208.24. It is 6.08% down compared to last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 0.04% from yesterday and is now trading at $1,601.66. From last week, it is down 5.62%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $447.96 billion and $196.00 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $303.09, up 0.75% from yesterday and 3.93% from last week. XRP's price today is $0.33 after falling down 0.06% in the last 24 hours. Compared to last week, it is 3.55% down. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (down 1.04%) and $0.088 (down 0.07%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 2.48% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $240 (up 3.45%), $6.9232 (up 9.71%), $0.000011 (up 1.40%), and $1.26 (up 0.62%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has fallen 2.48% while Polka Dot is down 6.30%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.54% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 15.79%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are ssv.network, Lido DAO, dYdX, Stacks, and Rocket Pool. They are trading at $43.07 (up 14.56%), $3 (up 10.17%), $2.82 (up 8.59%), $0.77 (up 6.22%), and $48.81 (up 4.82%), respectively.

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.01%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 2.66%).

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are BinaryX (old), Enjin Coin, SingularityNET, IOTA, and Terra Classic. They are trading at $151.27 (down 8.71%), $0.44 (down 4.22%), $0.44 (down 3.99%), $0.22 (down 2.92%), and $0.00011 (down 2.65%), respectively.

Check out the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

The top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken, based on the traffic, trading volumes, liquidity, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes. Binance and Coinbase Exchange had a 24-hour volume of $11.37 billion (down 44.68%) and $0.85 billion (down 49.02%), respectively. Kraken's volume was $0.28 billion which is down 66.12% from yesterday.

Take a look at the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $18.01 (down 1.33%), $1 (up 0.03%), $6.53 (down 0.32%), $23,190.04 (up 0.38%), and $7.39 (down 0.33%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Flow, Theta Network, and Decentraland. They are currently trading at $5.07 (down 0.37%), $6.15 (down 1.64%), $1.20 (down 0.38%), $1.23 (up 3.89%), and $0.66 (down 1.17%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.06 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $58.01 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $1.05 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $833.28 billion.