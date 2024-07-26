In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are on the move with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing increases, while Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon show mixed results.

The top five gainers of the day include SATS, Aave, Pyth Network, Helium, and ORDI, while MANTRA, EOS, UNUS SED LEO, dYdX (Native), and Worldcoin are the biggest losers.

The global crypto market cap is currently $2.35 trillion, marking a 0.94% increase over the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Solana is up over 10% in comparison to last Friday's prices

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polygon, Solana

By Akash Pandey 10:45 am Jul 26, 202410:45 am

What's the story Bitcoin has climbed 4.34% over the last 24 hours, trading at $66,947.64. It is 4.24% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up 2.42% from yesterday and is trading at $3,252.93. From last week, it is down 5.15%. Bitcoin and Ethereum have a market capitalization of $1,302.21 billion and $390.91 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

Status of other popular cryptocurrencies

BNB is trading at $578.36, which is 3.23% higher than yesterday and 1.03% up since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.66, up 0.73% in the last 24 hours. It is 8.47% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 2.96%) and $0.11 (up 4.44%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has risen 10.06% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $177.13 (up 2.8%), $5.8 (up 2.31%), $0.000011 (up 3.16%), and $0.55 (up 0.88%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana has moved up by 10.06%, while Polka Dot has slipped by 4.79%. Shiba Inu's value has declined by 4.49% in the last seven days, whereas Polygon is down 2.11%.

Data

Take a look at top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24 hourly movement are SATS, Aave, Pyth Network, Helium, and ORDI. They are trading at $0.00033 (up 16.10%), $101.16 (up 15.24%), $0.33 (up 12.30%), $5.30 (up 11.01%), and $38.23 (up 10.04%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin, are trading at $0.99 (up 0%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $545.1001 (up 0%), respectively.

Data

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are MANTRA, EOS, UNUS SED LEO, dYdX (Native), and Worldcoin. They are trading at $1.19 (down 2.64%), $0.55 (down 0.79%), $5.84 (down 0.38%), $1.27 (down 0.21%), and $2.20 (down 0.15%), respectively.

DeFi

Here are leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the prominent DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Internet Computer, and Uniswap. They are trading at $27.88 (up 1.36%), $13.36 (up 2.28%), $1 (up 0.01%), $9.77 (up 3.38%), and $7.51 (up 4.76%), respectively.

NFT

Check out top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.77 (up 3.29%), $1.23 (up 2.81%), $1.85 (up 9.95%), $6.72 (up 1.85%), and $1.51 (up 4.59%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.35 trillion, a 0.94% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $91.81 billion, which marks a 36.58% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.28 trillion, compared to $2.38 trillion three months ago.