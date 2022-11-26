Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 26, 2022, 11:49 am 3 min read

Ethereum has gone up 3.8% from yesterday

Bitcoin has risen 1.4% over the last 24 hours to trade at $16,633.09. However, it is down 0.4% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has gained 3.8% from yesterday and is trading at $1,222.83. From the previous week, it is up 0.8%. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $319.57 billion and $147.33 billion, respectively.

How have other popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

BNB is trading at $312.54, which is 5.2% up from yesterday and a 14% rise from last week. The current price of XRP is $0.44, up 2.9% in the last 24 hours. It is 6.6% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.6%) and $0.099 (up 13.8%), respectively.

Solana is up by 8.2% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $14.39 (up 2.6%), $5.33 (up 0.9%), $0.0000099 (up 4.5%), and $0.88 (up 4.5%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 8.2% up, while Polka Dot has slipped 5.6%. Shiba Inu has gained 2.3% of its value in the last seven days, whereas Polygon has declined 2%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Huobi Token, Dogecoin, Aptos, Quant, and Fantom. They are trading at $6.78 (up 19.77%), $0.099 (up 13.54%), $4.81 (up 11.75%), $120.01 (up 7.68%), and $0.11 (up 6.93%), respectively.

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (down 0.1%), $1 (down 0.1%), and $1 (up 0.2%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 2.58%).

Here are our top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are BinaryX, Trust Wallet Token, Chain, GMX, and Stacks. They are trading at $157.96 (down 7.19%), $2.13 (down 2.55%), $0.044 (down 2.11%), $43.96 (down 0.94%), and $0.22 (down 0.58%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Looking at the traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, the top cryptocurrency spot exchanges are Binance and Coinbase Exchange. The Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.29 billion (which is up by 0.5%) and $1.15 billion (which is up by 4.84%), respectively.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, or decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $1 (up 0.03%), $5.49 (up 0.09%), $13 (down 0.2%), $16,509.15 (up 0.2%), and $6.90 (up 0.21%), respectively.

Take a glance at today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Some of the popular NFT tokens are ApeCoin, Flow, Chiliz, Theta Network, and Tezos. They are currently trading at $3.27 (down 0.36%), $1.13 (up 0.42%), $0.11 (down 0.22%), $0.99 (down 0.1%), and $0.99 (down 0.39%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $836.02 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $50.72 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market cap was valued at $970.41 billion, compared to $1.04 trillion just three months ago.