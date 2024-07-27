Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin
Bitcoin has risen by 1.38% over the last 24 hours to now trade at $67,882.78. It is up by 1.87% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.21% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,256.19. From last week, it is down by 7.10%. Ethereum now has a market capitalization of $391.38 billion.
How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?
BNB is trading at $583.91, which is 0.95% higher than yesterday and 1.31% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.63% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.90%) and $0.11 (up 4.24%), respectively.
Solana's price has increased by 7.78% since last week
Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $183.61 (up 3.71%), $5.84 (up 0.77%), $0.000011 (up 2.72%), and $0.55 (up 1.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 7.78% while Polka Dot has slipped by 8.23%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.0% whereas Polygon has lost 4.64%.
Here are our top 5 gainers of the day
Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Conflux, eCash, Popcat (SOL), Filecoin, and cat in a dogs world. They are trading at $0.11 (up 17.33%), $0.000033 (up 11.32%), $0.99 (up 9.66%), $4.61 (up 7.51%), and $0.0088 (up 6.86%), respectively.
Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?
A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (flat), and $545.1001 (flat), respectively.
Today's top 5 losers
The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Maker, Aave, Mantle, and Quant. They are trading at $161.37 (down 7.15%), $2,633.21 (down 3.20%), $98.71 (down 2.44%), $0.88 (down 2.08%), and $72.68 (down 1.93%), respectively.
These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges
In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.
Here are today's leading DeFi tokens
DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $28.62 (up 2.69%), $13.58 (up 1.66%), $1 (flat), $7.65 (up 2.09%), and $9.81 (up 0.25%), respectively.
These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today
Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.81 (up 0.25%), $1.27 (up 2.84%), $1.85 (up 0.13%), $6.68 (down 0.53%), and $1.55 (up 2.80%), respectively.
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization
The current global crypto market cap is $2.42 trillion, a 3.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.63 billion, which marks a 25.26% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.35 trillion.