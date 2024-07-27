In short Simplifying... In short Cryptocurrency prices are fluctuating with BNB, XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin seeing mixed trends.

Top gainers include Conflux and eCash, while Monero and Maker lead the losses.

Stablecoins like Tether and USD Coin maintain their value, while DeFi tokens and NFTs like Avalanche and Internet Computer show slight increases.

The global crypto market cap stands at $2.42 trillion, marking a 3.2% increase in the last day. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ethereum now has a market capitalization of $391.38 billion

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 10:52 am Jul 27, 202410:52 am

What's the story Bitcoin has risen by 1.38% over the last 24 hours to now trade at $67,882.78. It is up by 1.87% from last week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, is up by 0.21% from yesterday and is now trading at $3,256.19. From last week, it is down by 7.10%. Ethereum now has a market capitalization of $391.38 billion.

Altcoins

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $583.91, which is 0.95% higher than yesterday and 1.31% down since last week. The current price of XRP is $0.55, down 0.74% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.63% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.44 (up 1.90%) and $0.11 (up 4.24%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana's price has increased by 7.78% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $183.61 (up 3.71%), $5.84 (up 0.77%), $0.000011 (up 2.72%), and $0.55 (up 1.33%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is up 7.78% while Polka Dot has slipped by 8.23%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 4.0% whereas Polygon has lost 4.64%.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Based on the 24-hour movement, the top gainers are Conflux, eCash, Popcat (SOL), Filecoin, and cat in a dogs world. They are trading at $0.11 (up 17.33%), $0.000033 (up 11.32%), $0.99 (up 9.66%), $4.61 (up 7.51%), and $0.0088 (up 6.86%), respectively.

Stable tokens

Where do the popular stablecoins stand today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance, are trading at $1 (up 0.02%), $1 (flat), and $545.1001 (flat), respectively.

Data

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Monero, Maker, Aave, Mantle, and Quant. They are trading at $161.37 (down 7.15%), $2,633.21 (down 3.20%), $98.71 (down 2.44%), $0.88 (down 2.08%), and $72.68 (down 1.93%), respectively.

Rankings

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

DeFi

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Chainlink, Dai, Uniswap, and Internet Computer are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $28.62 (up 2.69%), $13.58 (up 1.66%), $1 (flat), $7.65 (up 2.09%), and $9.81 (up 0.25%), respectively.

NFT

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Internet Computer, Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, Stacks, Render, and Immutable are some of the popular NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $9.81 (up 0.25%), $1.27 (up 2.84%), $1.85 (up 0.13%), $6.68 (down 0.53%), and $1.55 (up 2.80%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.42 trillion, a 3.2% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $68.63 billion, which marks a 25.26% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.25 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.35 trillion.