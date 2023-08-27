Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, Solana

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 27, 2023 | 11:07 am 3 min read

Trading at $20, Solana is down by 6.67% since last week

Bitcoin has tumbled 0.13% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $26,024.26. It is 0.37% lower than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped by 0.15% from yesterday and is trading at $1,649.43. It is down by 1.11% from the previous week. Their market capitalization stands at $506.58 billion and $198.28 billion, respectively.

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $216.24, which is 0.55% down from yesterday and a 0.14% fall since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.55 after moving up 0.69% in the last 24 hours. It is 1.20% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.35%) and $0.066 (down 0.45%), respectively.

Solana is down by 6.67% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.32 (down 0.22%), $4.52 (up 0.66%), $0.0000088 (down 1.32%), and $0.55 (up 0.11%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 6.67% while Polka Dot has risen by 0.66%. Shiba Inu has lost 3.84% of its value in the last seven days whereas Polygon has declined 4.86%.

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

The top five gainers on the basis of the 24-hour movement are Toncoin, IOTA, Monero, Flare, and BitTorrent(New). They are trading at $1.47 (up 2.91%), $0.11 (up 1.88%), $144.40 (up 1.87%), $0.011 (up 1.51%), and $0.0000044 (up 1.37%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to various real-world assets such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens over the past few weeks, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $0.99 (up 0.01%) and $1 (flat), respectively.

Top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are dYdX, Astar, WOO Network, Render, and THORChain. They are trading at $2.09 (down 4.98%), $0.066 (down 4.91%), $0.11 (down 4.51%), $1.42 (down 4.04%), and $1.41 (down 3.89%), respectively.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Avalanche, Chainlink, and Uniswap are some of the popular DeFi tokens. They are currently trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $26,018.89 (down 0.18%), $10.09 (up 0.46%), $5.98 (down 0.73%), and $4.63 (up 1.41%), respectively.

These are the top 5 NFT tokens for today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, Tezos, and Stacks. They are currently trading at $3.56 (up 1.07%), $4.85 (up 0.11%), $0.33 (down 0.55%), $0.66 (down 2.15%), and $0.44 (down 1.79%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion, a 0.18% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $15.14 billion, which marks a 45.01% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $1.18 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $1.12 trillion.

