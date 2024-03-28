Next Article

The market capitalization of Ethereum is just over $421 billion today

By Pradnesh Naik 10:53 am Mar 28, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has slipped 1.02% in the past 24 hours and is currently trading at $69,591.05. It is 4.20% higher than the week before. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 2.51% from yesterday to trade at $3,508.47. It has climbed 0.19% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum is now at $1.3 trillion and $421.27 billion, respectively.

Altcoins

What is the status of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $586.84, which is 1.27% more than yesterday and 6.86% higher than the previous week. XRP is currently trading at $0.66 after falling down 3.14% in the last 24 hours. It is 0.67% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.66 (down 2.74%) and $0.11 (up 6.15%), respectively.

Other tokens

Solana has declined 2.71% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $183.73 (down 2.71%), $9.45 (down 2.09%), $0.000033 (down 1.94%), and $1.01 (down 3.26%), respectively. Based on the weekly chart, Solana is down 2.71% while Polka Dot has risen by 0.99%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 13.2% of its value whereas Polygon is 1.81% up.

Data

Here are our top 5 gainers of the day

Mantle, Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, SingularityNET, and Fetch.ai are the top five gainers on a 24-hour basis. They are trading at $1.19 (up 26.67%), $534.70 (up 8.98%), $0.11 (up 7%), $1.26 (up 6.29%), and $3.12 (up 5.64%), respectively.

Stable tokens

How have the popular stablecoins performed today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $1 (up 0.01%), and $1 (down 0.02%), respectively.

Data

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Optimism, FLOKI, Fantom, and Flow. They are trading at $2.95 (down 8.25%), $3.66 (down 7.82%), $0.00022 (down 7.41%), $1.01 (down 7.32%), and $1.36 (down 7.16%), respectively.

DeFi

Check out today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Internet Computer, Uniswap, and Dai. They are trading at $54 (down 3.55%), $19.28 (down 2.52%), $18.19 (down 7.30%), $12.32 (down 3.05%), and $1 (up 0.02%), respectively.

NFT

Take a look at the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. Among the popular NFT tokens are Internet Computer, Stacks, Immutable, Render, and Theta Network. They are currently trading at $18.20 (down 7.31%), $3.43 (down 1.08%), $2.97 (down 0.22%), $11.08 (up 0.90%), and $2.97 (down 2.23%), respectively.

Market outlook

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.61 trillion, a 1.22% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $116.66 billion, which marks a 9.04% increase. The global crypto market cap was $2.15 trillion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $1.7 trillion.