Today's cryptocurrency prices: Check rates of Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Dogecoin

By Dwaipayan Roy 11:05 am Jun 29, 2024

What's the story Bitcoin has shed 1.46% of its value over the last 24 hours, and is now trading at $60,659.11. It is 5.60% lower than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has dropped 1.88% from yesterday to trade at $3,383.09. It has fallen by 3.33% from last week. The market capitalization of Ethereum is now at $406.78 billion.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is currently trading at $567.87, down 2.02% from yesterday and 2.77% from last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after falling down 0.36% in the last 24 hours. It is 2.60% down from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 2.09%) and $0.11 (down 1.58%), respectively.

Solana has moved up by 3.87% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $140.82 (down 2.42%), $6.21 (down 0.33%), $0.000011 (down 1.84%), and $0.55 (down 0.99%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 3.87% while Polka Dot has gained 11.65%. Shiba Inu is down 5.32% in the last seven days whereas Polygon has lost 1.81%.

Today's top 5 gainers

The top five gainers based on the 24-hour movement are Mog Coin, Quant, Arweave, Injective, and Cardano. They are trading at $0.0000011 (up 11.26%), $79.04 (up 8.65%), $27.08 (up 4.12%), $23.64 (up 2.87%), and $0.33 (up 2.04%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is linked to a physical asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $0.99 (down 0.04%), $0.99 (flat), and $579.9999 (down 1.69%), respectively.

Take a look at top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Lido DAO, Ethena, Gnosis, Starknet, and Notcoin. They are trading at $1.97 (down 16.95%), $0.55 (down 8.84%), $277.08 (down 7.01%), $0.66 (down 6.63%), and $0.011 (down 6.49%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges.

Here are today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Chainlink, Uniswap, Dai, and Internet Computer. They are trading at $28.36 (up 1.20%), $13.98 (down 2.21%), $8.99 (down 5.94%), $0.99 (up 0.02%), and $7.99 (down 2.14%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the fungibility property, which means they cannot be exchanged for other tokens. Internet Computer, Render, Stacks, Immutable, and Theta Network are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $7.99 (down 2.14%), $7.39 (down 2.93%), $1.67 (down 3.02%), $1.48 (down 4.77%), and $1.51 (down 2.49%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $2.24 trillion, a 2.23% increase over the last day. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $63.11 billion, which marks a 5.79% increase. Last month, the global crypto market cap was $2.57 trillion while three months back, the total capitalization stood at $2.66 trillion.