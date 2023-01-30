Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Shiba Inu, Tether

Written by Athik Saleh Jan 30, 2023, 11:21 am 3 min read

Ethereum's value has gone up by 2.4% since last week

Bitcoin has climbed 2.2% over the last 24 hours, trading at $23,741.74. It is 4.4% higher than the previous week. The second most popular token, Ethereum, has risen 2.4% from yesterday to trade at $1,638.07. It is up 0.4% from last week. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $457.56 billion and $197.64 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is trading at $315.62, which is 2.3% higher than yesterday and 4.1% up since last week. XRP is currently trading at $0.44 after moving up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.3% up from last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 1.8%) and $0.088 (up 0.6%), respectively.

Solana has risen 5.0% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $25.48 (up 5.6%), $6.57 (up 0.8%), $0.000011 (up 1.1%), and $1.16 (up 0.9%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana has gained 5.0%, while Polka Dot has gained 5.7%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has increased by 0.4%, whereas Polygon is 16.5% up.

Today's top 5 gainers

Based on the 24-hourly movement, the top gainers are Mina, Decentraland, Osmosis, GMX, and The Sandbox. They are trading at $0.77 (up 16.85%), $0.77 (up 12.17%), $1.04 (up 7.40%), $60.17 (up 6.50%), and $0.77 (up 5.93%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very low volatility. Its value is correlated to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Among the popular tokens, Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (up 0.1%), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (up 0.59%).

Today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are UNUS SED LEO, Toncoin, Frax Share, Trust Wallet Token, and Aptos. They are trading at $3.63 (down 7.52%), $2.44 (down 3.22%), $10.85 (down 1.76%), $1.72 (down 1.42%), and $18.05 (down 1.13%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

In terms of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and trust in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $18.32 billion (up 31.72%) and $1.54 billion (up 37.57%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.35 billion, which is up 30.04% from yesterday.

These are the leading DeFi tokens today

DeFi, which is short for decentralized finance, is related to global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Some of the popular DeFi tokens are Avalanche, Dai, Uniswap, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink. They are trading at $20.68 (up 1.01%), $0.99 (down 0.06%), $6.88 (up 1.18%), $23,657.24 (up 1.99%), and $7.35 (up 0.32%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that do not possess the property of fungibility, meaning they cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens. ApeCoin, Decentraland, Axie Infinity, The Sandbox, and Flow are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $6.22 (up 3.23%), $0.77 (up 12.18%), $11.88 (up 3.53%), $0.77 (up 5.94%), and $1.09 (up 1.23%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.05 trillion. The total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $36.87 billion. They have remained flat over the last day. The global cryptocurrency market valuation was $798.32 billion last month, in comparison to $1.02 trillion three months ago.