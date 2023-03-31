Business

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices: Check today's rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Sanjana Shankar Mar 31, 2023, 11:06 am 3 min read

XRP's value is up 24.01% from last week

Bitcoin has lost 1.46% in the last 24 hours, trading at $28,200.02. It is up 0.02% from last week. Ethereum, the second most popular token, is up 0.42% from yesterday and is currently trading at $1,805.47. It is down 0.30% compared to last week. Bitcoin and Ethereum have market capitalizations of $545.04 billion and $220.91 billion, respectively.

How are the prices of other popular cryptocurrencies today?

BNB is trading at $316.73, a 1.10% increase from yesterday and 3.22% lower than last week. Today, XRP's price is $0.55, up 1.36% in the last 24 hours. It is 24.01% higher than last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.33 (up 0.70%) and $0.077 (down 0.53%), respectively.

Solana has gone down by 6.59% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $20.54 (down 2.93%), $6.4483 (up 1.59%), $0.000011 (up 0.56%), and $1.10 (down 1.93%), respectively. Looking at the weekly chart, Solana is 6.59% down while Polka Dot has moved up by 2.35%. In the last seven days, Shiba Inu has gained 2.38% of its value whereas Polygon has declined by 3.58%.

Here are the top 5 gainers for today

The top five gainers, based on the 24-hour movement, are Stellar, Arbitrum, Hedera, Optimism, and Zcash. They are trading at $0.11 (up 9.32%), $1.42 (up 9.24%), $0.066 (up 6.59%), $2.32 (up 3.98%), and $38.18 (up 2.37%), respectively.

What is the status of the popular stablecoins today?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency with extremely low volatility. Its value is pegged to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. Talking about some of the popular tokens, Tether and USD Coin are trading at $1 (up 0.01%) and $0.99 (down 0%), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 0%).

Check out the top 5 losers of the day

The biggest losers of the day are Flare, SingularityNET, Nexo, Stacks, and Neo. They are trading at $0.033 (down 6.86%), $0.44 (down 5.66%), $0.77 (down 5.30%), $0.99 (down 5.17%), and $12.33 (down 3.87%), respectively.

These are the top 3 cryptocurrency spot exchanges

Based on traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, FTX, and Coinbase Exchange are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange recorded a 24-hour volume of $10.93 billion (down 29.57%) and $1.21 billion (down 22.93%), respectively. Kraken saw a volume of $0.65 billion which is down 27.92% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi or decentralized finance is an umbrella term for global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Avalanche, Dai, Wrapped Bitcoin, Chainlink, and Uniswap are among the most popular DeFi tokens. They are trading at $17.41 (up 0.72%), $0.99 (up 0.01%), $28,195.74 (down 1.37%), $7.38 (down 0.77%), and $5.93 (up 0.15%), respectively.

Check out the top 5 NFT tokens today

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are cryptocurrencies that lack the attribute of fungibility, due to which they cannot be exchanged for one another. ApeCoin, Internet Computer, Stacks, Conflux, and Decentraland are some of the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $4.14 (up 1.04%), $5.11 (up 0.60%), $0.99 (down 5.17%), $0.44 (up 0.20%), and $0.55 (down 2.35%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $1.18 trillion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $47.06 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. Last month, the global crypto market valuation was $1.07 trillion, while the total capitalization stood at $796.25 billion three months ago.