Business

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Cryptocurrency prices today: Check rates of Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Dec 31, 2022, 11:47 am 3 min read

Ethereum is down 2% compared to last week

Bitcoin has dropped 0.3% in the past 24 hours to trade at $16,563.72. Compared to last week, it is 1.4% down. Ethereum is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $1,196.15. Compared to last week, it is 2.0% down. The market capitalization of Bitcoin and Ethereum stands at $318.56 billion and $144.1 billion, respectively.

How have other prominent cryptocurrencies performed today?

BNB is flat compared to yesterday and is trading at $245.61. Compared to last week, it is 0.2% down. The current price of XRP is $0.33, up 0.8% in the last 24 hours. It is 3.9% lower compared to last week. Cardano and Dogecoin are trading at $0.22 (up 0.4%) and $0.066 (down 3.0%), respectively.

Solana is down by 17.5% since last week

Solana, Polka Dot, Shiba Inu, and Polygon are currently trading at $9.73 (up 2.0%), $4.33 (up 0.7%), $0.0000088 (down 0.9%), and $0.77 (down 0.9%), respectively. On the basis of the weekly chart, Solana is down 17.5% while Polka Dot has fallen 3.3%. In the past week, Shiba Inu's value has decreased by 2.5% whereas Polygon has lost 5.3%.

Top 5 gainers of the day

Looking at the 24-hour movement, the top five gainers are OKB, Internet Computer, Aptos, Curve DAO Token, and Stacks. They are trading at $25.32 (up 5.31%), $4.10 (up 4.67%), $3.36 (up 4.29%), $0.55 (up 4.04%), and $0.22 (up 3.73%), respectively.

Where do the well-known stablecoins stand now?

A stablecoin is a cryptocurrency that has very little volatility. Its value is linked to a real-world asset such as fiat currency or gold. The popular tokens such as Tether, USD Coin, and Binance USD are trading at $1 (flat), $1 (flat), and $1 (flat), respectively. Terra Classic is listed at $0.00011 (down 4.76%).

Check out today's top 5 losers

The biggest losers of the day are GMX, Terra Classic, Hedera, Aave, and GateToken. They are trading at $40.69 (down 5.09%), $0.00011 (down 4.77%), $0.033 (down 4.27%), $52.06 (down 4.15%), and $3.03 (down 3.87%), respectively.

Top cryptocurrency spot exchanges

On the basis of traffic, liquidity, trading volumes, and confidence in the legitimacy of trading volumes, Binance, Coinbase Exchange, and Kraken are the top three cryptocurrency spot exchanges. Binance and Coinbase Exchange saw 24-hour volumes of $7.16 billion (up 0.92%) and $1.06 billion (up 3.43%), respectively. Kraken recorded a volume of $0.42 billion which is up 8.68% from yesterday.

Take a look at today's leading DeFi tokens

DeFi, short for decentralized finance, refers to all global, peer-to-peer financial services on public blockchains. Dai, Uniswap, Avalanche, Wrapped Bitcoin, and Chainlink are some of the prominent DeFi tokens. They are trading at $0.99 (up 0.02%), $5.09 (up 0.22%), $10.89 (up 0.21%), $16,525.42 (up 0.08%), and $5.43 (up 0.19%), respectively.

Check out today's top 5 NFT tokens

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptocurrencies that cannot be exchanged for one another like other tokens due to their lack of fungibility. ApeCoin, Theta Network, Flow, Tezos, and Chiliz are among the prominent NFT tokens. They are currently trading at $3.61 (up 0.10%), $0.77 (up 0.09%), $0.66 (up 0.15%), $0.77 (down 0.03%), and $0.11 (up 0.20%), respectively.

Total cryptocurrency market capitalization

The current global crypto market cap is $798.32 billion and the total crypto market volume over the last 24 hours is $27.09 billion. Both have remained flat over the last day. The global crypto market cap was $833.58 billion last month, while three months ago, the total capitalization stood at $947.31 billion.