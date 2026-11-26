Crystal Crop Protection shares open at ₹280 BSE, ₹278 NSE
Crystal Crop Protection just kicked off trading with a bang, its shares opened at ₹280 on the BSE, 2.9% above the IPO price of ₹272.
On the NSE, they started at ₹278, also a 2.2% premium to the IPO price.
Not bad for day one!
Crystal Crop IPO ₹456 cr oversubscribed
The company's ₹456 crore IPO was a hot ticket, getting subscribed 17 times over, especially by non-institutional investors who really jumped in.
Shares were priced between ₹259 and ₹272 each, putting Crystal Crop's value at around ₹4,438 crore.
The money raised will help pay off debt and fuel new growth plans for the company.