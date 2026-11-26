CSI300 and Hang Seng rise despite Donald Trump floating tariffs
Chinese and Hong Kong stocks made a comeback on Thursday, even though US President Donald Trump just floated the idea of steep new tariffs (up to 40%) on major trading partners like China.
The CSI300 Index edged up 0.5% after hitting a longtime low, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng jumped 1.6%, with tech shares leading the way.
Investors buy bargains after AI selloff
The Trump administration says its proposed tariffs target "excess industrial capacity," but China's embassy in Washington isn't buying it.
Still, investors seemed more focused on Wall Street's recent rebound: after a dip from AI stock selloffs, US markets bounced back as people snapped up bargains.