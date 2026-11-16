CSI300 and Shanghai Composite drop 0.9% on AI doubts
China's stock markets dropped close to their lowest point since July 2025 on Monday, with both the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite falling by 0.9%.
The main reason? Investors are getting nervous about whether the global AI boom can really last, which has especially hurt Chinese tech shares.
Chinese 5G index sinks 7.5%
Tech stocks got hammered: China's 5G index sank 7.5%, and big AI data center player Zhongji Innolight lost 12.3%.
Weak factory output and slow consumer spending in October didn't help market mood either.
While Morgan Stanley analysts suggested being picky with stock choices, some areas like finance (1.5%) and consumer staples (1.2%) managed small gains.
Meanwhile, the anxiety around AI spread to other Asian markets too, dragging down major tech companies in South Korea and Japan.