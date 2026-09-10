CTO Sandhya Arun says Wipro AI matches 20,000, staff redeployed
Business
Wipro just got a major productivity upgrade thanks to its AI push, enough to match the output of 20,000 people.
CTO Sandhya Arun says instead of cutting jobs, Wipro is shifting employees into new roles, making sure everyone stays part of the team.
Wipro trains over 100,000 in AI
Out of Wipro's 243,000 employees, over 100,000 have already been trained in advanced AI technology as the company moves toward a human-AI operating model.
Arun highlights that it's all about real results now, not just efficiency.
This approach fits right in with what other big Indian IT companies like TCS and Infosys are doing as they ramp up their own AI skills.