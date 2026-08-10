Cupid nearly triples April-June profit to 44.1cr as revenue doubles
Business
Cupid, a healthcare company you might have seen in the news, just nearly tripled its profit for April through June 2026, earning ₹44.1 crore compared to ₹15 crore last year.
Their revenue more than doubled, too, thanks to strong demand and smart operations.
Cupid raises international export prices 10%+
Cupid's international B2B healthcare business: think orders from governments and private buyers abroad.
They also raised export prices by at least 10%, which helped their margins.
Cupid expects 725-750cr revenue, 210-225cr profit
Cupid is feeling confident: they now expect revenue of ₹725 to ₹750 crore and FY27 guidance of ₹210 crore-₹225 crore in net profit.
They are investing in strategic investments in Baazar Style Retail and GII Healthcare to grow even more and support long-term shareholder value.