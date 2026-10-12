Cupid shares dip over 3% to ₹356.75 despite 245% surge
Business
Cupid, known for its condoms and personal care products, saw its shares dip more than 3% on Monday to ₹356.75, even after hitting a record high earlier in the day.
The drop comes as investors decided to cash in profits, but it's worth noting: Cupid's stock has already soared 245% this year alone.
Cupid 630% returns, ₹800cr FY27 projection
If you zoom out, Cupid has been a winning bet, delivering returns of 630% over the past year and an eye-popping 15,000% over five years.
Looking forward, the company expects strong growth with projected fiscal 2027 revenue of ₹800 crore and a proposed South African venture as a potential base for wider international market expansion.
Cupid is also expanding its product range and ramping up domestic distribution to keep up the momentum.