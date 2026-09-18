CWC teams with TuTr for 1st Mumbai hyperloop freight trial
Business
The Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) is teaming up with IIT Madras-linked startup TuTr Hyperloop for CWC's first hyperloop freight trial in Mumbai.
This pilot will test a high-speed transport link between the port and its facility, aiming to wrap up within a year and costing around ₹23 crore.
Hyperloop R&D to begin 1-container operations
Unlike regular trains, this hyperloop would use motors installed on the vehicles and coupled with the track as they move, and will start by moving one container at a time, with plans to scale up.
CWC's Managing Director Santosh Sinha calls it a research and development project.
Alongside this, CWC had undertaken capital expenditure of about ₹1,000 crore last year and is targeting a similar level this year.