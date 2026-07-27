CXMT becomes China's most valuable listed company after $8.6B IPO

ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), China's leading DRAM chipmaker, just made a splash on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Its shares jumped more than 500%, pushing its value past $539 billion, making it the most valuable listed company in China, even ahead of the country's biggest bank.

The IPO raised $8.6 billion, marking the largest in Asia this year and showing big support for China's push to build up its own tech industry.