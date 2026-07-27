CXMT Corp shares jump 535% to 55.03 yuan

With global demand for memory chips rising thanks to AI, some analysts think CXMT could see even bigger gains: Nomura predicts a possible jump of 1,239%.

But not everyone agrees: while Nomura sees CXMT's market share growing from about 10% now to 18% by 2028, Morningstar warns that tech limitations might slow things down.

The company faces tough competition from giants like Samsung and Micron, but its strong debut has investors watching closely to see if it can keep up the momentum.