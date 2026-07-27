CXMT Corp shares jump 535% to 55.03 yuan
Business
CXMT Corp. formerly known as ChangXin Memory Technologies, just made history with its first day on the Shanghai Stock Exchange: its shares jumped 535%, landing at 55.03 yuan from an IPO price of 8.66 yuan.
Analysts split on CXMT outlook
With global demand for memory chips rising thanks to AI, some analysts think CXMT could see even bigger gains: Nomura predicts a possible jump of 1,239%.
But not everyone agrees: while Nomura sees CXMT's market share growing from about 10% now to 18% by 2028, Morningstar warns that tech limitations might slow things down.
The company faces tough competition from giants like Samsung and Micron, but its strong debut has investors watching closely to see if it can keep up the momentum.