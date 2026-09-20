CXMT unveils quadruple patterning memory technology challenging Samsung and Micron
Business
China's CXMT just rolled out its latest memory chip tech, aiming to take on big names like Samsung and Micron.
Their new platform uses "quadruple patterning" to make more powerful memory chips and fit more memory on each chip: think more efficient smartphones and other portable electronics.
CXMT increases chip capacity by 50%
CXMT's move isn't just about better chips; it lines up with China's push to make its own tech after facing US export controls since 2022.
By teaming up with local equipment makers and launching chips with 50% more capacity than before, CXMT is helping China rely less on foreign tech and making things a lot more interesting in the global chip game.